Villarreal vs. Liverpool Stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liverpool and Villarreal face off today looking for a spot in the UEFA Champions League final.

The second leg of the semi-finals will take place today for Villarreal and Liverpool. The Reds currently have the lead with an aggregate score of 2-0 after defeating Villarreal on Wednesday. 

How to Watch Villarreal vs. Liverpool today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream Villarreal vs. Liverpool on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

Despite the dominant play in the first half, Liverpool could not find the back of the net. The second half picked up and brought two goals within three minutes. Pervis Estupiñán received credit for a goal at the 53-minute mark when his cross was deflected in. Sadio Mané scored off Mohamed Salah's through ball to make it 2-0. 

The remainder of the game remained in Liverpool's favor and found Villarreal trying to do damage control to keep a win within reach in leg two. In addition to being down 2-0 in aggregate scoring, Villarreal will be dealing with some of its top players not being at full strength due to injury.

Villarreal will only need to win 2-0 to force extra time, but that is a feat not many have accomplished against Liverpool this season. With so much on the line, it's not outside of the realm of possibility for Villarreal to make the final, but the Reds are certainly the favorite today.

