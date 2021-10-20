Two teams looking to rebound from losses face off in the UEFA Champions League when Young Boys and Villareal meet.

In a Group F meeting at the Champions League, Young Boys—tied for second with Manchester United—will face Villarreal, currently fourth in the group with one point.

How to Watch Young Boys vs. Villarreal

Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 4

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Young Boys, one of the most successful teams in Swiss football, are currently in third in the Swiss Super League through nine matches.

In two Champions League matches, the team has lost to Atalanta and defeated Manchester United, with Moumi Ngamaleu and Theoson Siebatcheu each scoring goals in the contest.

As for Villarreal, the team tied Atalanta in the first game and lost to Manchester United 2-1 in its last match.

Domestically, Villarreal is struggling in La Liga, currently sitting 12th in the league table with just two wins in eight matches. The team isn't in danger of relegation, but qualifying for next year's Champions League could be a long shot if things continue in this direction.

This will be the first meeting of these teams. Young Boys haven't defeated a Spanish team since 1986 when they downed Real Madrid. But Villarreal has lost eight of its past nine Champions League contests and hasn't won a match since 2009.