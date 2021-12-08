Chelsea, first in UEFA Champions League Group H with 12 points and a plus-nine goal differential, has already clinched a spot in the knockout round. If the team goes in as a group winner or runner-up is still up in the air as it prepares for its final match of group play against Zenit.

How to Watch Zenit vs. Chelsea Today:

Match Date: Dec. 8, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Live Stream Zenit vs. Chelsea on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first meeting of these teams back in September saw Chelsea come away with a 1-0 victory, with Romelu Lukaku scoring the only goal of the match in the 69th minute.

Chelsea had possession for 67% of the match and took 11 shots to Zenit's six, but both teams ended the day with just two shots on target.

That was the only time that these two clubs have met.

Zenit has won just one match in this stage, defeating Malmo 4-0 on the second matchday. As for Chelsea, the English side has four wins and one loss. It lost 1-0 to Juventus back in September before avenging that last time out with a 4-0 victory over the Italian side.

In domestic play, Chelsea sits third in the Premier League, behind Man City and Liverpool. Zenit leads the Russian Premier League with a two-point advantage over Dynamo Moscow.

Zenit has won both of its home games all-time against English teams, most recently beating Liverpool in 2013.

Regional restrictions may apply.