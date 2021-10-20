How to Watch Zenit vs Juventus

Zenit St. Petersburg is 1-1-0 in Champions League group play thus far. It started out losing to Chelsea 1-0 on a 69th minute Romelu Lukaku goal then proceeded to then torch Malmö FF 4-0 with help from Claudinho, Daler Kuzyaev, Aleksey Sutormin and Wendel.

Juventus is 2-0-0 in Group H. It beat Malmö FF 3-0 with a goal from Alex Sandro in the 23rd minute, Paulo Dybala in the 45th and Álvaro Morata in the 45th as well. After that, it beat Chelsea 1-0 on a 46th-minute goal from Federico Chiesa.

No one has more than one goal for Juventus in Champion's League play. In fact, no player has a goal and an assist yet. Dybala, Chiesa, Morata and Sandro have all scored.

It's been Zenit's midfielders who have controlled the team, both on defense and offense. The club's four-goal scorers on the year have come from the midfield. All but one of those goals have been assisted on by defenders for Zenit. The players are moving the ball well between the team, and that will have to continue for them to take down the giant in Juventus.

Juventus is clearly the better team, but Zenit has been holding its own in Group H play. It only lost to Chelsea 1-0, meaning that this game could really go either way. It will be one you don't want to miss as group stage play wraps up.