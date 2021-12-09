Group D play in the UEFA Europa League concludes on Thursday when Antwerp plays Olympiacos.

Olympiacos (nine points) will face Antwerp (two points) on Thursday in the final matchday of Europa League Group D play.

How to Watch Antwerp vs. Olympiacos Today:

Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 4

Olympiacos has clinched a spot in the next round, but it remains to be seen if that spot will be the first place position that automatically advances it to the knockout phase or the second place position, which would send it to the playoff for a spot in the knockout round.

As for Antwerp, the team has been eliminated from advancing and will finish fourth in the group, ending its international season.

The first meeting of these clubs during this round resulted in a 2-1 victory for Olympiacos, with Youssef El-Arabi and Oleg Reabciuk each scoring a goal for the winning side. Antwerp was able to briefly equalize things in the second half off of a Mbwana Samatta goal, before Olympiacos went back in front.

In domestic play, Olympiacos currently leads Super League Greece with 32 points, six more than AEK Athens. In the Belgian Pro League, Antwerp is second to Union Saint-Gilloise with 33 points, four back of the lead.

