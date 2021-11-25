Monaco and Real Sociedad will duke it out Thursday for control of Europa League Group B.

The top two teams in UEFA Europa League Group B will take to the pitch on Thursday, with first-place Monaco (8 points) taking on second-place Real Sociedad (6 points).

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Real Sociedad Today:

Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS

Monaco will clinch first place with a win, while Real Sociedad would move into first with a win.

The first meeting of these two sides resulted in a 1–1 draw, with Monaco's Axel Disasi scoring in the 16th minute and Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino equalizing in the 53rd minute.

Real Sociedad took 14 shots, while Monaco took six. Both teams had three shots on target, with Real Sociedad having possession for 64% of the match.

Real Sociedad hasn't lost an away match in Europa League since 2018. The meeting earlier this year was the first time these two teams have faced.

In its domestic league, Monaco is currently in eighth place in Ligue 1 with 19 points, tied with Strasbourg, Montpellier and Lyon.

Real Sociedad is second in La Liga, one point behind leader Real Madrid.

