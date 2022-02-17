Atalanta will look to pick up the first win in six games when the club plays Olympiacos Thursday.

This is the first leg and first-ever match between Atalanta vs. Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League knockout round playoffs. Atalanta is coming off a 1-1 draw against Juventus this past Sunday. Olympiacos is coming off a 1-0 victory over AEK Athens with Yann M’Vila scoring the winning goal in the 84’.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Olympiacos Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Olympiacos has won four of its last five with one draw in those matches. It has a goal differential of eight goals in that span. Yann M’Vila, Aguibou Camara, Tiquinho Soares, and Giorgos Masouras have led the scoring onslaught over the last two games. Holding down the goal is Tomáš Vaclik with two clean sheets in those two matches.

Atalanta on the other hand has not had the same scoring intensity and has three draws and two losses in its last five matches. It will look to Zapata and Pasalic to kickstart the offense.

Atalanta lost its final Group F match to Villarreal 2-3 leaving the club in third place. Atalanta were runners-up in the Coppa Italia. Atalanta will also face Florentina in between the matches with Olympiacos.

