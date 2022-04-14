Skip to main content

How to Watch Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Following a 1-1 draw in Germany, Atalanta hosts RB Leipzig in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday.

RB Leipzig has won its last two away matches in European competition, defeating Club Brugge 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League, followed by a 3-1 defeat of Real Sociedad in the Europa League. The Bundesliga club has never won three consecutive away matches in major European competitions, leaving it up to Serie A side Atalanta to let Leipzig make history or advance to the tournament semis itself.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlanta, meanwhile, has never lost a home match in the UEFA Cup/Europa League in its 11 previous games, with seven wins and four draws in that span. Three of those matches were against German competition.

Luis Fernando Muriel got the Italians the lead in the first half of the first leg against RB Leipzig, only for a second-half goal from Davide Zappacosta to split the points between the two clubs.

With no more away goal rule in UEFA tournaments, Atalanta does not have the advantage of being able to draw 0-0 and still advance, leaving the game wide open for both the Nerazzurri and RB Leipzig to come away with a spot in the semifinals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
12:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Ball
UEFA Europa League

Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Liga ACB Basketball

Barcelona vs. Malaga Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas31 minutes ago
USATSI_17867684
ATP World Tour

How to Watch Monte Carlo Open Round of 16

By Adam Childs5 hours ago
USATSI_15843364
NRL Rugby

How to Watch Canberra Raiders vs. North Queensland Cowboys

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) as he drives to the basket in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Apr 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) and Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) go for the ball during the second quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. CF Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/13/2022

By What's On TV Staff14 hours ago
imago1002279795h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Independiente del Valle vs. Deportes Tolima

By Rafael Urbina14 hours ago
USATSI_18081990
NBA

How to Watch Play-In Tournament: Spurs at Pelicans

By Matthew Beighle15 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy