Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Following a 1-1 draw in Germany, Atalanta hosts RB Leipzig in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday.

RB Leipzig has won its last two away matches in European competition, defeating Club Brugge 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League, followed by a 3-1 defeat of Real Sociedad in the Europa League. The Bundesliga club has never won three consecutive away matches in major European competitions, leaving it up to Serie A side Atalanta to let Leipzig make history or advance to the tournament semis itself.

How to Watch Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Atalanta vs. RB Leipzig on fuboTV

Atlanta, meanwhile, has never lost a home match in the UEFA Cup/Europa League in its 11 previous games, with seven wins and four draws in that span. Three of those matches were against German competition.

Luis Fernando Muriel got the Italians the lead in the first half of the first leg against RB Leipzig, only for a second-half goal from Davide Zappacosta to split the points between the two clubs.

With no more away goal rule in UEFA tournaments, Atalanta does not have the advantage of being able to draw 0-0 and still advance, leaving the game wide open for both the Nerazzurri and RB Leipzig to come away with a spot in the semifinals.

