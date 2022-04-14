Barcelona vs. Frankfurt Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Barcelona host Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday following a 1-1 finish in Germany.

Eintracht Frankfurt came out swinging in the first leg of the draw against Barcelona last week and ended up with 16 shots to Barcelona's seven with five on target to Barça's three. Ansgar Knauff put the ball in the back of the net in the 48th minute. Still, a team goal from Xavi's side was put away by Ferran Torres in the 66th and split the points between the two teams, leaving the second leg at Camp Nou wide open for either team to come out with a semifinal qualification.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UNIMAS (KFTR-Los Angeles, CA)

Live Stream Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Xavi has Barcelona playing arguably the world's best football with the results to show for it as the club has won five out of its last six matches, with the only non-victory being a 1-1 draw in Germany against Eintracht Frankfurt. The Culés are on a 15-match unbeaten run in LaLiga, the longest domestic streak of any club in Europe's top five leagues.

Barça has failed to progress in just one of its last six knockout stage ties in European competition when avoiding defeat in the first leg.

BARCELONA
UEFA Europa League

