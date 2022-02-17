Skip to main content

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Barcelona will fight to make a name for itself in UEFA Europa play as the club takes on Napoli.

This Europa League match has Barcelona looking to repeat its last meeting where it defeated Napoli 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League 2020. Both teams have struggled in major European competition as Barcelona has lost three of the last five and Napoli has lost each of its last away matches.

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Napoli Today:

Match Date: Feb. 17, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (KDTF - San Diego)

Live Stream Barcelona vs. Napoli on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Barcelona is coming off a 2-2 draw against Espanyol in which there were three red cards in the final minutes of the match. Barcelona scored two minutes into the match and not again until extra time. Marc-André ter Stegen will look to hold down the net against Napoli.  Barcelona will be without Ronald Araujo who suffered an injury in the last match. It is an unfortunate loss to them since he has been one of their top defenders.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen has four goals in 169 minutes of match play in the Europa League.  Napoli is in the knockout stage for its ninth time.  This is Barcelona’s first time in UEFA Europa League. The 2020/21 Spanish Liga season had Barcelona finishing third for the first time since 2007/08. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

