    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Celtic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Leverkusen looks to stay unbeaten in Europa League play.
    Author:

    UEFA Europa League play continues Thursday, and Bayer 04 Leverkusen will play Celtic in a meeting of Group G teams. Leverkusen currently leads the group with 10 points, while Celtic is third with six points.

    How to Watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Celtic Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    Live Stream Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Celtic on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    When these two sides last met, it was all Leverkusen. Despite both sides taking 18 shots during the game and Celtic holding possession for 55% of the match, Leverkusen came away with a 4–0 victory. Piero Hincapie, Florian Wirtz, Lucas Alario and Amine Adil each scored a goal in the victory.

    Leverkusen defeated Real Betis in its most recent Europa League match, though Karem Demirbay was red-carded at the end of the match.

    Celtic beat Ferencvaros 3–2 in its most recent Europa League match. In domestic play, Celtic is currently in second place in the Scottish Premiership, four points behind Rangers, while Leverkusen is fourth in the Bundesliga with 21 points, seven behind first-place Bayern Munich.

    This is the second meeting of the two clubs.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
