How to Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atalanta: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen has to turn the tide at home to Atalanta if it wants to extend its Europa League prospects into the quarterfinals.

Amid the grind of a testing campaign, Atalanta is 90 minutes from celebrating a notable high if it can edge past Bayer Leverkusen and into the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

A Luis Muriel brace guided La Dea to a 3-2 triumph when the pair collided in the first leg of the last-16 encounter last week, with the Italians out to finish the job at the BayArena.

How to Watch Leverkusen vs. Atalanta Today

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Game Venue: BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream: You can stream Leverkusen vs. Atalanta on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atalanta’s struggles so far this season saw the club fail to progress beyond the Champions League group stage and sitting No. 6 in Serie A, uncertain of qualifying for Europe next season.

Usurping the Europa League throne may be the club's most realistic route back to the continent, with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side winning three from three since dropping into the second-tier competition.

Charles Aranguiz opened the scoring after just 11 minutes in Bergamo, but Ruslan Malinovskyi and Muriel (two) combined to complete the comeback.

Moussa Diaby pulled another goal back for Die Werkself in what could prove a crucial contribution if Leverkusen hopes to reach the Europa League’s last eight for the second time in three seasons.

The timing could be better considering Gerardo Seoane’s side is coming off the back of the first home defeat in more than four months, having succumbed 1-0 at Cologne on Sunday.

Leverkusen suffered a double blow after Florian Wirtz suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first 30 minutes, joining Karim Bellarabi on the treatment table.

That leaves Seoane sweating on the fitness of star frontman Patrik Schick, while Atalanta is without a valued attacking duo of its own in Duvan Zapata and Josip Ilicic.

Following a recent stutter involving just one win in seven games, Atalanta appears to be enjoying something akin to its former glories, though the club lost two of its last three road games.

Leverkusen is under pressure to reclaim its own old form as they seek to restore winning ways on home soil, needing to beat Atalanta if this term’s European adventure is to endure.

