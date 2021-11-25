Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Brøndby vs. Olympique Lyonnais: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Lyon is the only team to have already clinched first-place in its Europa League group.
    First-place Olympique Lyonnais (12 points) will face last-place Brøndby on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League contest between two Group A teams.

    How to Watch Brøndby vs. Olympique Lyonnais Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 4

    Live Stream Brøndby vs. Olympique Lyonnais on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lyon has four wins in four matches. With no other team in the group having more than one win, Lyon has already clinched the group victory with two matches left, making it the only Europa League team to have clinched a spot in the round of 16.

    The first meeting of these two teams was a 3–0 win for Lyon, with Karl Toko Ekambi scoring two goals and Houssem Aouar adding one as well. All the goals came in the second half. Lyon took 30 shots, with nine on target. Brøndby took six, with none on target.

    Brøndby has never beaten a French team and has lost to Lyon thre. Lyon has never lost to a Danish team. No team in Europa League has attempted fewer shots than Brøndby has so far, with just 17 in four matches.

    In domestic play, Brøndby is fifth in the Danish Superliga with 27 points, while Lyon is currently 10th in Ligue 1 with 19 points.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Brøndby vs. Olympique Lyonnais

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 4
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
