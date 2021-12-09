Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Braga vs. Crvena zvezda: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top two teams in Europa League Group F meet on the last day of group play.
    Author:

    Three of the four teams in UEFA Europa League Group F are still alive to advance to the knockout stage heading into Thursday's meeting between Braga and Crvena zvezda.

    How to Watch Braga vs. Crvena zvezda Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Live Stream Braga vs. Crvena zvezda on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Crvena zvezda is currently first in the group with 10 points, which puts it in position to advance to the next round with a win. Braga is one point back, which means it too would move on directly to the knockout stage with a win on Thursday.

    The first meeting of these teams during this Europa League campaign resulted in a 2-1 win for Crvena zvezda. After a scoreless first half, the team took a 1-0 lead off a Milan Rodic goal, but Braga managed to tie things up just two minutes later.

    But Crvena zvezda retook the lead for good in the 85th minute off an Aleksandar Katal penalty kick. Braga had possession for 61% of the match and had the advantage in overall shots 17-12, but Crvena zvezda had four shots on target to Braga's two,

    In domestic play, Crvena zvezda is second to Partizan in the Serbian SuperLiga, while Braga sits fourth in the Primeira Liga, 10 points back of leaders Porto and Sporting.

    Regional restrictions may apply.y

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Braga vs. Crvena zvezda

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 3
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    genk soccer stadium
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Genk vs. Rapid Vienna

    29 seconds ago
    HS Football Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Ludogorets vs. Midtjylland

    29 seconds ago
    Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Braga vs. Crvena zvezda

    29 seconds ago
    Marseille
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Marseille vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

    29 seconds ago
    west ham united
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Dinamo Zagreb

    29 seconds ago
    Bayer Leverkusen
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Ferencvaros vs. Bayer Leverkusen

    29 seconds ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Louisville

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy