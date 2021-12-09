The top two teams in Europa League Group F meet on the last day of group play.

Three of the four teams in UEFA Europa League Group F are still alive to advance to the knockout stage heading into Thursday's meeting between Braga and Crvena zvezda.

How to Watch Braga vs. Crvena zvezda Today:

Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Crvena zvezda is currently first in the group with 10 points, which puts it in position to advance to the next round with a win. Braga is one point back, which means it too would move on directly to the knockout stage with a win on Thursday.

The first meeting of these teams during this Europa League campaign resulted in a 2-1 win for Crvena zvezda. After a scoreless first half, the team took a 1-0 lead off a Milan Rodic goal, but Braga managed to tie things up just two minutes later.

But Crvena zvezda retook the lead for good in the 85th minute off an Aleksandar Katal penalty kick. Braga had possession for 61% of the match and had the advantage in overall shots 17-12, but Crvena zvezda had four shots on target to Braga's two,

In domestic play, Crvena zvezda is second to Partizan in the Serbian SuperLiga, while Braga sits fourth in the Primeira Liga, 10 points back of leaders Porto and Sporting.

