Braga and the Rangers will meet today in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals. When these two teams last met, which was the only time they have ever faced off prior to today, was back in the 2019-2020 season during the round of 32 in which the Rangers won both games, home and away.

How to Watch Braga vs. Rangers Today:

Match Date: April 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Braga vs. Rangers on fuboTV:

Most recently, the Rangers fell to Celtic 2-1 in a Scottish Premiership game. Despite Aaron Ramsey scoring three minutes into the game to get a leg up over Celtic, the Rangers allowed Tom Rogic to score just four minutes later to even the score. The two teams stayed even until the 42nd minute when Cameron Carter-Vickers scored again to give Celtic the game-winner.

Braga had more success than the Rangers in its last outing, winning over Benfica by a score of 3-2. Iuri Medeiros put Braga on the board first with a goal in the 28th minute. The team went up by two when André Horta then scored in the 59th. Benfica scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to make it a close game. That penalty seemed to motivate Benfica as João Mário scored in the 77th minute to tie it up. Luckily, Braga used the pressure to emerge victorious with a goal from Vítor Manuel Carvalho Oliveira only two minutes later.

Both teams will look for a win today to put them in a better position to move into the second leg and have a chance to move into the semifinals.

