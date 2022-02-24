Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Europa League: Braga vs. Sheriff Tiraspol: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Braga and Sheriff face off on Thursday in the second leg of their Group of 16 Europa League showdown.

After a win by Sheriff last week, Braga will look to get some revenge in this Europa League match when the teams play again on Thursday. 

How to Watch UEFA Europa League: Braga vs. Sheriff Tiraspol Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 2:45 pm ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream UEFA Europa League: Braga vs. Sheriff Tiraspol on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Braga was held in check, while Sheriff managed to take advantage of its opportunities and get a 2-0 win last Thursday. It started with a goal off of a penalty in the 43rd minute by Sebastian Thill to put Sheriff up 1-0 going in to halftime. Adam Traore then added another goal in the 82nd minute to ice the game for Sheriff. 

Braga may have had possession 68% of the time, but Sheriff took advantage of Braga's miscues when it had the chance. 

Sheriff's win over Braga last Thursday was all the more impressive because the last game the team had played before then was back on Dec. 11.

In its last game against Tondela, it was a goal by Ricardo Horta in the 57th minute that allowed Braga to come away with a 1-0 victory. Braga only had two shots on goal, but the defense allowed only two shots on goal. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

