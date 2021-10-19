How to Watch Celtic vs. Ferencváros:

A must-win meeting puts Celtic and Ferencváros under pressure to perform in the Europa League group stage.

Celtic and Ferencváros both are winless through two matches in the Europa League group stage and need a win in Tuesday's match in Glasgow to maintain a realistic chance of reaching the knockout stage.

Both teams each lost home and away to Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis in September in Group G action, turning this midweek matchup into a must-win meeting.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou acknowledged his side’s desperate situation. "There's no shying away from it - we need a win," he said. "The other two sides have won their opening two games so if we're going to bridge that gap we've got to win our remaining games, particularly the two at home.”

In their most recent matches outside of the Europa League, Celtic won 2–0 at Motherwell while Ferencváros fell 2–1 at home to Zalaegerszegi TE.

Celtic was dismantled 4–0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen three weeks ago but enjoyed back-to-back league wins since then, giving Postecoglou hope of a title challenge in his first Scottish Premiership season.

Ferencváros has previously won in Glasgow after knocking Celtic out of Champions League qualifying in August 2020.

One of the team's scorers from that Celtic Park win, David Siger, won’t feature on Tuesday after rupturing knee ligaments in July, but Tokmac Nguen will look to return and add to his Glasgow goal tally.

Postecoglou is expected to be without Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, James Forrest, Josip Juranovic and Karamoko Dembele, with Kyogo Furuhashi looking set to lead Celtic’s line.