    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Celtic vs. Ferencváros: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A must-win meeting puts Celtic and Ferencváros under pressure to perform in the Europa League group stage.
    Author:

    Celtic and Ferencváros both are winless through two matches in the Europa League group stage and need a win in Tuesday's match in Glasgow to maintain a realistic chance of reaching the knockout stage.

    Both teams each lost home and away to Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis in September in Group G action, turning this midweek matchup into a must-win meeting.

    How to Watch Celtic vs. Ferencváros:

    Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    You can stream Celtic vs. Ferencváros on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou acknowledged his side’s desperate situation. "There's no shying away from it - we need a win," he said. "The other two sides have won their opening two games so if we're going to bridge that gap we've got to win our remaining games, particularly the two at home.”

    In their most recent matches outside of the Europa League, Celtic won 2–0 at Motherwell while Ferencváros fell 2–1 at home to Zalaegerszegi TE.

    Celtic was dismantled 4–0 at home to Bayer Leverkusen three weeks ago but enjoyed back-to-back league wins since then, giving Postecoglou hope of a title challenge in his first Scottish Premiership season.

    Ferencváros has previously won in Glasgow after knocking Celtic out of Champions League qualifying in August 2020.

    One of the team's scorers from that Celtic Park win, David Siger, won’t feature on Tuesday after rupturing knee ligaments in July, but Tokmac Nguen will look to return and add to his Glasgow goal tally.

    Postecoglou is expected to be without Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien, James Forrest, Josip Juranovic and Karamoko Dembele, with Kyogo Furuhashi looking set to lead Celtic’s line.

    How To Watch

    October
    19
    2021

    Celtic vs. Ferencvaros

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
    Time
    10:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Celtic vs. Ferencváros

    34 seconds ago
    Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and tight end Dawson Knox (88) celebrate after a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/18/2021

    13 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Buffalo Bills vs. Tennessee Titans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/18/2021

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_16971118
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 3: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16933102
    NFL

    How to Watch Bills at Titans

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16605330
    WWE

    How to Watch 'Monday Night Raw'

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16972308
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Maple Leafs

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_16972045
    NHL

    How to Watch Seattle Kraken at Philadelphia Flyers

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16032703
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, First Round

    18 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy