Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Celtic vs. Real Betis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Celtic host Europa League opponents Real Betis on Thursday having already learned their European fate.
    Author:

    Both Celtic and Real Betis can afford to rotate in Thursday’s Europa League clash, with neither side able to budge from their current position ahead of the Group G send-off.

    The dead-rubber nature of the match shouldn’t detract from the quality available to both teams, however, even if both coaches use the continental clash as a chance to try something new.

    How to Watch Celtic vs. Betis Today

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: Galavisión

    You can live stream Celtic vs. Betis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betis are guaranteed to move into the knockout-stage play-offs as second-place finishers in Group G, while Celtic will drop into the Europa Conference League after this match.

    Los Verdiblancos are only three points off leaders Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their last group game, but a draw and a loss in their two head-to-head games means they can climb no higher.

    Manuel Pellegrini’s side might have won most other groups, particularly after the Chilean has been so successful in his transformation of the team since arriving almost 18 months ago:

    Betis are currently on a five-match win streak across all competitions, and while Thursday’s trip to Glasgow may have little at stake, the Spaniards won’t want to give up that streak with ease.

    Ange Postecoglou is even newer to the hot seat at Celtic Park, and he, too, is making an impression after Neil Lennon’s second spell at the helm ended in such poor circumstances.

    While their Europa League dream may be over, The Hoops held a fine account of themselves in their most recent group outing, losing 3-2 in Leverkusen after the hosts scored twice in the last 10 minutes.

    That accounts for the only defeat the Scots have suffered across their last 15 games, once again making the Scottish Premiership title race competitive after moving back within reach of Rangers.

    It’s also a testament to Postecoglou’s attack that Celtic have netted 10 times in the Europa League this term, even though just eight of the 32 teams reached double-digit goals so far.

    Center-back Cameron Carter-Vickers is suspended by the hosts, while star winger Jota, Christopher Jullien and Karamoko Dembele are each injured.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Celtic vs. Real Betis

    TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
    Time
    2:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    celtic
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Celtic vs. Real Betis

    3 minutes ago
    lazio
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Lazio vs. Galatasaray

    3 minutes ago
    genk soccer stadium
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Genk vs. Rapid Vienna

    8 minutes ago
    Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Braga vs. Crvena zvezda

    8 minutes ago
    HS Football Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Ludogorets vs. Midtjylland

    8 minutes ago
    Bayer Leverkusen
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Ferencvaros vs. Bayer Leverkusen

    8 minutes ago
    west ham united
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Dinamo Zagreb

    8 minutes ago
    Marseille
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Marseille vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

    8 minutes ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy