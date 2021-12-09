How to Watch Celtic vs. Real Betis

Celtic host Europa League opponents Real Betis on Thursday having already learned their European fate.

Both Celtic and Real Betis can afford to rotate in Thursday’s Europa League clash, with neither side able to budge from their current position ahead of the Group G send-off.

The dead-rubber nature of the match shouldn’t detract from the quality available to both teams, however, even if both coaches use the continental clash as a chance to try something new.

How to Watch Celtic vs. Betis Today

Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Game Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV: Galavisión

You can live stream Celtic vs. Betis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betis are guaranteed to move into the knockout-stage play-offs as second-place finishers in Group G, while Celtic will drop into the Europa Conference League after this match.

Los Verdiblancos are only three points off leaders Bayer Leverkusen ahead of their last group game, but a draw and a loss in their two head-to-head games means they can climb no higher.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side might have won most other groups, particularly after the Chilean has been so successful in his transformation of the team since arriving almost 18 months ago:

Betis are currently on a five-match win streak across all competitions, and while Thursday’s trip to Glasgow may have little at stake, the Spaniards won’t want to give up that streak with ease.

Ange Postecoglou is even newer to the hot seat at Celtic Park, and he, too, is making an impression after Neil Lennon’s second spell at the helm ended in such poor circumstances.

While their Europa League dream may be over, The Hoops held a fine account of themselves in their most recent group outing, losing 3-2 in Leverkusen after the hosts scored twice in the last 10 minutes.

That accounts for the only defeat the Scots have suffered across their last 15 games, once again making the Scottish Premiership title race competitive after moving back within reach of Rangers.

It’s also a testament to Postecoglou’s attack that Celtic have netted 10 times in the Europa League this term, even though just eight of the 32 teams reached double-digit goals so far.

Center-back Cameron Carter-Vickers is suspended by the hosts, while star winger Jota, Christopher Jullien and Karamoko Dembele are each injured.