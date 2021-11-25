The middle two clubs in Group H meet in a Europa League match.

Second place Dinamo Zagreb (six points) will face third place Genk (four points) on Thursday in a meeting of Group H teams in the UEFA Europa League.

How to Watch Dinamo Zagreb vs. Genk Today:

Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 5

Live Stream Dinamo Zagreb vs. Genk on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Genk finds itself in a virtual must-win. A loss would eliminate the team from advancing, while a draw would still put it at a big disadvantage heading into the final matchday.

The first meeting of these two teams resulted in a 3-0 win for Dinamo Zagreb. The team got on the board early with a Luka Ivanusec goal in the 10th minute. After that, Zagreb scored twice off Bruno Petkovic penalty kicks. Despite only having the ball for 39% of the match and taking one fewer shot than Genk, Zagreb was never seriously challenged. Just one Genk shot was on target.

That match was the only previous meeting of these clubs. Zagreb has shut out Belgian opponents in six consecutive Europa League matches and has won 10 of its last 14 Europa League home games.

Regional restrictions may apply.