Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Dinamo Zagreb vs. Genk: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The middle two clubs in Group H meet in a Europa League match.
    Author:

    Second place Dinamo Zagreb (six points) will face third place Genk (four points) on Thursday in a meeting of Group H teams in the UEFA Europa League.

    How to Watch Dinamo Zagreb vs. Genk Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 5

    Live Stream Dinamo Zagreb vs. Genk on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Genk finds itself in a virtual must-win. A loss would eliminate the team from advancing, while a draw would still put it at a big disadvantage heading into the final matchday.

    The first meeting of these two teams resulted in a 3-0 win for Dinamo Zagreb. The team got on the board early with a Luka Ivanusec goal in the 10th minute. After that, Zagreb scored twice off Bruno Petkovic penalty kicks. Despite only having the ball for 39% of the match and taking one fewer shot than Genk, Zagreb was never seriously challenged. Just one Genk shot was on target.

    That match was the only previous meeting of these clubs. Zagreb has shut out Belgian opponents in six consecutive Europa League matches and has won 10 of its last 14 Europa League home games.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2018

    Dinamo Zagreb vs. Genk

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 5
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Rapid Vienna vs. West Ham United

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Midtjylland vs. Braga

    just now
    USATSI_12762405
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Real Betis vs. Ferencvaros

    just now
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Marseille

    just now
    Soccer Ball
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Celtic

    just now
    Maryland Soccer
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch FK Crvena zvezda vs. Ludogorets

    just now
    Soccer Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Dinamo Zagreb vs. Genk

    just now
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch FC Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Lazio

    just now
    Oct 10, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) and quarterback Jared Goff (16) in action during the game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Bears at Lions

    just now
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy