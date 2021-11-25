Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Antwerp: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Can Antwerp win for the first time in this season's Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt?
    Eintracht Frankfurt will face Antwerp on Thursday in a battle of UEFA Europa League Group D clubs. Eintracht Frankfurt is currently in first place with 10 points, while Antwerp is in last with just one point.

    Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    Live Stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Antwerp on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The first meeting between these two sides resulted in a 1–0 win for Eintracht Frankfurt, with the lone goal of the match coming in second half stoppage time on a penalty kick from Goncalo Paciencia.

    Eintracht Frankfurt took 12 shots, while Antwerp took 11. Eintracht Frankfurt had possession for 58% of the match and won despite having one fewer shot on target.

    This will be just the second meeting of these teams and the first time Antwerp has played an away match in Germany since 1990. Eintracht Frankfurt has won 77% of its Europa League group stage matches all-time,

    In domestic play, Eintracht Frankfurt is currently mired mid-pack in the Bundesliga, sitting 11th in the league table through 12 matches. Antwerp is second in the Belgian Pro League with 27 points, putting it seven points back of Union Saint-Gilloise.

