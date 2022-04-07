Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Barcelona Stream

Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Barcelona in the first leg of the quarterfinals in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Eintracht Frankfurt will meet Barcelona in European competition for the first time in the two clubs' histories on Thursday at Deutsche Bank Park.

How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Barcelona Today:

Match Date: April 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UNIMAS (KELV - Las Vegas)

While Barça has conceded 14 goals in its last three matches against German clubs, all three of those matches were against Bayern Munich. The team is on a 21-match undefeated streak against German teams, not including Bayern, dating back to 2001, when the club lost at Bayer Leverkusen.

Barcelona made it to the quarterfinals of the European tournament after eliminating Galatasaray 2-1 in Turkey.

Xavi will be without six men in the trip to Frankfurt for the first leg of the quarterfinal round as Memphis Depay joins Sergiño Dest, Ansu Fati, and Samuel Umtiti on the sidelines to injury. Luuk de Jong will also miss out after testing positive for COVID-19. Dani Alves is also out as the Brazilian right-back is not eligible to play in the UEFA Europa League.

