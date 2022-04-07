Skip to main content

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Barcelona Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Barcelona in the first leg of the quarterfinals in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Eintracht Frankfurt will meet Barcelona in European competition for the first time in the two clubs' histories on Thursday at Deutsche Bank Park. 

How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Barcelona Today:

Match Date: April 7, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UNIMAS (KELV - Las Vegas)

Live Stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Barcelona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Barça has conceded 14 goals in its last three matches against German clubs, all three of those matches were against Bayern Munich. The team is on a 21-match undefeated streak against German teams, not including Bayern, dating back to 2001, when the club lost at Bayer Leverkusen.

Barcelona made it to the quarterfinals of the European tournament after eliminating Galatasaray 2-1 in Turkey.

Xavi will be without six men in the trip to Frankfurt for the first leg of the quarterfinal round as Memphis Depay joins Sergiño Dest, Ansu Fati, and Samuel Umtiti on the sidelines to injury. Luuk de Jong will also miss out after testing positive for COVID-19. Dani Alves is also out as the Brazilian right-back is not eligible to play in the UEFA Europa League.

Tune in to UNIMAS to catch all of the action today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Barcelona

TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS (KELV - Las Vegas)
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
UEFA Europa League

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Barcelona Stream

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
Oct 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) signals to St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (not pictured) to run to home to score after a wild pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
Oct 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) signals to St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (not pictured) to run to home to score after a wild pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff37 minutes ago
USATSI_18019154
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

By Ben Macaluso52 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) skates with the puck behind the net during the first period against the Dallas Stars at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 26, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 6, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) blocks the shot of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Melvin Frazier Jr. (6) during the second half at Vivint Arena. Utah Jazz won 137-101. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) controls the ball as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/8/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy