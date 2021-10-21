How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Olympiacos

Pool favorites collide on Matchday 3 of the Europa League, as Olympiacos FC visits Eintracht Frankfurt hoping to avoid its first defeat of the season

Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Group D leader Olympiacos on Thursday in the hopes it can stop the Greek outfit’s relentless run through the Europa League to date.

Pedro Martins’s men have swept Royal Antwerp and Fenerbahce thus far and sit two points clear at the summit, but second-place Eintracht is eyeing the top spot as its own on Matchday 3.

Olympiacos make the trip to Deutsche Bank Park for the first time in its history, hoping it will bring good fortune as the club looks to collect nine points from nine in European competition.

Veteran playmaker Mathieu Valbuena celebrated Youssef El-Arabi’s late 2-1 winner at Giannina on Sunday, ensuring the Athens outfit has still yet to lose in 14 games across all competitions this term:

That includes the 2-2 draw with Ludogorets Razgrad that ultimately led to its departure from Champions League qualifying, despite the fact it went on to lose via penalties.

Losses have been fairly few and far between for Eintracht during its first few months working under new boss Oliver Glasner; although the team also won just three of its 11 games this season.

Ironically, the Eagles picked up their first points of the Bundesliga campaign with a 2-1 win over juggernaut Bayern Munich, though they’ve since surrendered 2-1 at home to Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

Gonçalo Paciência will hope for a place in the starting XI after coming off the bench to score Eintracht’s consolation in that clash, and the same trio of players remains unavailable in midweek:

Paciência was also his side’s sole scorer when the club converted an injury-time penalty to beat Antwerp in its last Europa League outing.

Glasner hasn’t quite managed to sustain his Wolfsburg levels of success in Germany’s financial hub, where Eintracht has been anything but business-like in its endeavors so far this season.

Olympiacos will travel to Frankfurt in the knowledge three points could all but assure it of at least a top-two finish, not to mention a potential five-point cushion with three games remaining.

