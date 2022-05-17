Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers face off in the UEFA Europa League final on Wednesday.

Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville, Spain, will host the final between the German side Eintracht Frankfurt and Scottish-giant Rangers. This will be the third final in major European competition for the Germans, while Rangers have advanced to five such finals, as many as every other Scottish club combined.

How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers Today:

Match Date: May 18, 2022

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Frankfurt advanced to the Europa League final by defeating West Ham United 3-1 aggregate in the semifinals. The second leg, played in Germany, ended in a 1-0 finish in favor of the hosts thanks to the 26th-minute goal from Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré.

The German club also won the first leg 2-1 over West Ham, with Ansgar Knauff and Daichi Kamada getting on the scoresheet to secure the victory in London for the Germans.

Rangers, meanwhile, lost its first leg semifinal matchup 1-0 in Germany against RB Leipzig. The Scottish giants came back at home and came away with a 3-1 victory in the second leg, where James Tavernier, Glen Kamara and John Lundstram all scored to take Giovanni van Bronckhorst's team into the final.

