Eintracht Frankfurt hosts Real Betis in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday at Deutsche Bank Park.

Just one week ago, Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Betis faced off at Benito Villamarín Stadium in Spain where the German club came away with an important 2-1 victory that it will take back home for the second leg of this Round of 16 matchup.

How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Real Betis Today:

Match Date: March 17, 2022

Match Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Live Stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Real Betis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The action started in the first leg in the 14th minute when Filip Kostic scored what might end up being the prettiest goal of the tournament.

The Serbian winger received the ball just outside the left corner of the box when he looked up to see who was crashing forward. He then puts a lofted ball into the box, placing it perfectly into the opposite corner of the net. It's important to note that he might have been looking for a cross and that the ball might have accidentally beat goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, but the Serbian might argue otherwise.

In the 30th minute, Nabil Fekir put the game level with a left-footed shot from the top of the box, but it didn't last long, as Daichi Kamada put Frankfurt up again, definitively this time, with a first touch finish near the penalty spot.

Real Betis will now host Eintracht Frankfurt in the second leg where both teams will hope to come out on top and become one of the final eight in the 2022 UEFA Europa League.

Regional restrictions may apply.