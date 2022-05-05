Eintracht Frankfurt vs. West Ham Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. West Ham United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Eintracht Frankfurt hosts West Ham in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

Eintracht Frankfurt takes a 2-1 lead back home to Germany after the club's crucial win in the first leg of the tie in London. The German club got off to a dream start when Ansgar Knauff got on the scoresheet after 49 seconds with a header off of a Rafael Santos Borré cross. West Ham drew the match level in the 21st minute thanks to a Michail Antonio finish, but a Daichi Kamada close-range strike in the second half secured the away victory for the Germans.

How to Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs. West Ham United Today:

Game Date: May 5, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UNIMAS (KCRP - Corpus Christi)

Live Stream Eintracht Frankfurt vs. West Ham United on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hammers followed the Europa League defeat up with a 2-1 loss to Arsenal on Sunday, making it three consecutive losses. Jarrod Bowen scored the club's only goal in the match.

The first leg win was Eintracht Frankfurt's only win in its last four matches in all competitions. On Monday, the German club lost 2-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in its most recent outing.

Eintracht will look to maintain its one-goal lead at home when it receives a visit from West Ham on Thursday at Deutsche Bank Park in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

