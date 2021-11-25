Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch FC Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Lazio: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Lokomotiv Moscow looks to avenge its earlier loss to Lazio.
    UEFA Europa League Group E play continues on Thursday as second place Lazio (five points) will take on fourth place Lokomotiv Moscow (two points) in the fifth of six matches in the group stage.

    How to Watch FC Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Lazio Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Galavision

    Live Stream FC Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Lazio on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lazio won the first meeting of these teams by a 2-0 score. Toma Basic scored in the 13th minute to get Lazio on the board, while Patric added the team's second goal in the 38th minute.

    Lazio took 21 shots to Lokomotiv Moscow's 12, while holding possession for 61% of the match.

    Lokomotiv Moscow drew Galatasaray 1-1 in its most recent Europa League match, while Lazio drew Marseille 2-2.

    In three previous meetings between these teams, Lazio has one win, with the other two matches ending in draws. Lazio has never lost to a Russian team, with three wins and four draws all-time.

    In domestic play, Lokomotiv Moscow is fourth in the Russian Premier League behind Zenit, Dynamo Moscow and PFC Sochi. Lazio is sixth in Serie A with 21 points, 11 points back of Napoli and Milan, the top two teams in Italy.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

