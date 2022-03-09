Porto takes on Lyon in the Europa League Round of 16.

The Round of 16 in the 2021-22 UEFA Europa League begins on Wednesday as Porto takes on Lyon.

How to Watch FC Porto vs Olympique Lyonnais Today:

Match Date: March 9, 2022

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live Stream FC Porto vs Olympique Lyonnais on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Porto advanced to this spot by first starting in the Champions League, where it qualified due to finishing second in the Primeira Liga. The team finished third in Group B play in the Champions League, which sent it to the Europa League.

From there, the team took down Lazio 4-3 in the knockout round playoff, winning the first match 2-1 behind a pair of goals from Toni Martinez and then drawing 2-2 in the second match.

Lyon qualified directly to the Europa League by virtue of a fourth-place finish in Ligue 1. The team won Group A over Rangers, Sparta Prague and Brondby, sending it directly to the Round of 16.

Lyon was a semifinalist in the 2016-17 Europa League, as well as semifinalists in the 2009-10 and the 2019-20 Champions League.

As for Porto, the team has won the Europa League twice, first in 2002-03 and then in 2010-11.

