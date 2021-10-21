Two teams looking for their first Europa League wins this season face off on Thursday.

Through two games of Group D play in the UEFA Europa League, Fenerbahce and Antwerp currently sit winless, in third and fourth place respectively.

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Antwerp

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 4

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV.

Fenerbahce opened group play with a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt that saw Sam Lammers score a goal late in the first half. The team then struggled against Olympiacos, falling 3-0.

In domestic play, the team is currently third in the Super Lig through nine games. Despite having the same record as Hatayspor, Fenerbahce is seven goals behind in goal differential.

Antwerp has lost both of its Europa League contests, with the team's best result coming in a 2-1 loss to Olympiacos that saw Mbwana Samatta score the only goal that the club has collected so far in group play.

In the Belgian Pro League, Antwerp sits fourth in the current league table with 20 points, but is just two points behind first-place Union Saint-Gilloise in a tight battle.

This is the first meeting of these teams. Antwerp hasn't faced a Turkish opponent at all since the 1967-68 Fairs Cup.

