Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Group D play concludes in the Europa League as Fenerbahce takes on Eintracht Frankfurt.
    Author:

    Fenerbahce will take on Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday to finish Group D play in the UEFA Europa League.

    How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Live Stream Fenerbahce vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Fenerbahce enters this match with its path forward in international club play already locked in. The team will finish third and transfer to the Europa Conference League, where it will take part in the knockout round playoff.

    As for Eintracht Frankfurt, the current first place team in Group D is in position to advance directly to the Europa League knockout phase, though it couple drop to second still, which would put it in the knockout round playoff.

    The first meeting of these clubs ended in a 1-1 draw. Fenerbahce got on the board first with a Mesut Ozil goal in the 10th minute, but Eintracht Frankfurt tied the match in the 41st minute off the foot of Sam Lammers. Frankfurt took just five shots in the match, but had possession for 57% of it.

    This will be the third time these teams have played, with the first two ending in draws.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Fenerbahce vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 3
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    soccer
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Legia Warsaw vs. Spartak Moscow

    2 minutes ago
    Basketball Fans 2
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Sturm Graz vs. Monaco

    2 minutes ago
    Leicester City
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Napoli vs. Leicester City

    2 minutes ago
    lyon
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Lyon vs. Rangers

    2 minutes ago
    real sociedad
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. PSV Eindhoven

    2 minutes ago
    sparta prague praha
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Sparta Prague vs. Brøndby IF

    2 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

    2 minutes ago
    Hockey Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Antwerp vs. Olympiacos

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16965552
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy