Group D play concludes in the Europa League as Fenerbahce takes on Eintracht Frankfurt.

Fenerbahce will take on Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday to finish Group D play in the UEFA Europa League.

How to Watch Fenerbahce vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Today:

Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Fenerbahce enters this match with its path forward in international club play already locked in. The team will finish third and transfer to the Europa Conference League, where it will take part in the knockout round playoff.

As for Eintracht Frankfurt, the current first place team in Group D is in position to advance directly to the Europa League knockout phase, though it couple drop to second still, which would put it in the knockout round playoff.

The first meeting of these clubs ended in a 1-1 draw. Fenerbahce got on the board first with a Mesut Ozil goal in the 10th minute, but Eintracht Frankfurt tied the match in the 41st minute off the foot of Sam Lammers. Frankfurt took just five shots in the match, but had possession for 57% of it.

This will be the third time these teams have played, with the first two ending in draws.

