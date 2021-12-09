How to Watch Ferencvaros vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Top and bottom will collide in Group G on Thursday when first-place finishers Bayer Leverkusen travel to Ferencvaros for the last fixture of their Europa League first-round slate.

Die Werkself are certain to finish atop the pile and move into the last 16, while no amount of goals could prevent the Hungarian minnows from being eliminated from Europe in fourth place.

Only immediate rivals Celtic (13) have conceded more goals than Ferencvaros (12) following the first five matchdays, while the Group G whipping boys are also the only Europa League team yet to claim a point.

As fate would have it, they’re ending their campaign against the second-best attack in the tournament thus far, who just so happen to be coming off the back of a superb 7-1 win over Greuther Fürth:

Czech striker Patrik Schick scored four of those, but it’s highly unlikely he’ll be risked for the dead-rubber duel given he’s only recently returned from an ankle injury.

In fact, Gerardo Seoane can afford to offer the next generation its chance in the trip to Budapest, with former Barcelona academy prospect Iker Bravo and Zidan Sertdemir—both 16—in the running.

Ferencvaros manager Peter Stöger won’t want to risk his most prized assets in a fixture with so little to gain, though there may be those players keen to soak up the Europa League while they can.

The club’s only defeats since late October have come against Real Betis and Celtic in Europe, with the continental competition proving just too slick for the Green Eagles this season.

One who won’t feature at the Groupama Arena is midfielder David Siger, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in July and is in a race to return this season.