Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ferencvaros vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Bayer Leverkusen hope to sign off a triumphant Europa League group stage with a flourish against Ferencvaros.
    Author:

    Top and bottom will collide in Group G on Thursday when first-place finishers Bayer Leverkusen travel to Ferencvaros for the last fixture of their Europa League first-round slate.

    Die Werkself are certain to finish atop the pile and move into the last 16, while no amount of goals could prevent the Hungarian minnows from being eliminated from Europe in fourth place.

    How to Watch Ferencvaros vs. Bayer Leverkusen Today

    Game Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    Channel: TUDNxtra 4

    You can live stream Ferencvaros vs. Bayer Leverkusen on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Only immediate rivals Celtic (13) have conceded more goals than Ferencvaros (12) following the first five matchdays, while the Group G whipping boys are also the only Europa League team yet to claim a point.

    As fate would have it, they’re ending their campaign against the second-best attack in the tournament thus far, who just so happen to be coming off the back of a superb 7-1 win over Greuther Fürth:

    Czech striker Patrik Schick scored four of those, but it’s highly unlikely he’ll be risked for the dead-rubber duel given he’s only recently returned from an ankle injury.

    In fact, Gerardo Seoane can afford to offer the next generation its chance in the trip to Budapest, with former Barcelona academy prospect Iker Bravo and Zidan Sertdemir—both 16—in the running.

    Ferencvaros manager Peter Stöger won’t want to risk his most prized assets in a fixture with so little to gain, though there may be those players keen to soak up the Europa League while they can.

    The club’s only defeats since late October have come against Real Betis and Celtic in Europe, with the continental competition proving just too slick for the Green Eagles this season.

    One who won’t feature at the Groupama Arena is midfielder David Siger, who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in July and is in a race to return this season. 

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Ferencvaros vs. Bayer Leverkusen

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 4
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    genk soccer stadium
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Genk vs. Rapid Vienna

    29 seconds ago
    HS Football Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Ludogorets vs. Midtjylland

    29 seconds ago
    Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Braga vs. Crvena zvezda

    29 seconds ago
    Marseille
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Marseille vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

    29 seconds ago
    west ham united
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Dinamo Zagreb

    29 seconds ago
    Bayer Leverkusen
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Ferencvaros vs. Bayer Leverkusen

    29 seconds ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Louisville

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy