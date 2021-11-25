Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch FK Crvena zvezda vs. Ludogorets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Ludogorets needs a win Thursday to stay alive in Europa League. It will get its chance when it takes on FK Crvena zvezda.
    In UEFA Europa League Group F, Crvena zvezda sits in second place while Ludogorets is in last with just one point. With the top two teams at the end of the six-match group stage advancing to the next round, Ludogorets is in a must-win position, as any other than six points in the next two matches will eliminate the team from contention.

    How to Watch FK Crvena zvezda vs. Ludogorets Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 4

    Live Stream FK Crvena zvezda vs. Ludogorets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    When these two sides met earlier in the group stage, Crvena zvezda came away with a 1–0 victory, with Guelor Kanga scoring the only goal of the game in the 64th minute. While Crvena zvezda had possession for 60% of the match, the team managed just one shot on target, while Ludogorets had six.

    Ludogorets has won its only away match against Crvena zvezda, a 4–3 win in 2016 in Champions League qualifiers. Lugogorets has struggled in Europa League play though, winning just two of its last 29 matches, with the last win coming in 2019.

    In domestic play, Crvena zvezda is currently second in the Serbian SuperLiga with 41 points, six behind Partizan. Ludogorets leads the First League with 33 points, up by four points over CSKA Sofia.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    FK Crvena zvezda vs. Ludogorets

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 4
    Time
    12:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
