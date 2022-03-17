FK Crvena Zvezda hosts Rangers in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League League on Thursday at Red Star Stadium.

FK Crvena Zvezda will look to pull off a miracle in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie with Rangers. The team from Serbia, called Red Star in English, visited the historic Scottish club in the first leg of the draw, losing 3-0 at Ibrox Stadium. Only one club in Europa League history was able to overturn a deficit of three or more goals: Valencia against FC Basel in the 2013-14 quarterfinal, where the Spanish side won 5-0 after losing the first leg 3-0.

How to Watch FK Crvena Zvezda vs. Rangers Today:

Match Date: March 17, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream FK Crvena Zvezda vs. Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first leg, the action started in the eighth minute when Ryan Kent was brought down inside the box by a Red Star defender and the referee needed a second look through VAR to eventually give the penalty kick to Rangers. James Tavernier put it away in the top corner for the club captain's fourth goal in the Europa League this season.

Alfredo Morelos added another goal shortly after in the 15th minute and Leon Balogun finished the night off nearly 60 minutes into the match.

Rangers now will travel to Belgrade hoping to hold its 3-0 lead against a Red Star side that will be looking to get on the scoresheet as early as possible if its to have any chance of advancing in the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.