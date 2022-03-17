Skip to main content

How to Watch FK Crvena Zvezda vs. Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

FK Crvena Zvezda hosts Rangers in the second leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Europa League League on Thursday at Red Star Stadium.

FK Crvena Zvezda will look to pull off a miracle in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie with Rangers. The team from Serbia, called Red Star in English, visited the historic Scottish club in the first leg of the draw, losing 3-0 at Ibrox Stadium. Only one club in Europa League history was able to overturn a deficit of three or more goals: Valencia against FC Basel in the 2013-14 quarterfinal, where the Spanish side won 5-0 after losing the first leg 3-0.

How to Watch FK Crvena Zvezda vs. Rangers Today:

Match Date: March 17, 2022

Match Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream FK Crvena Zvezda vs. Rangers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first leg, the action started in the eighth minute when Ryan Kent was brought down inside the box by a Red Star defender and the referee needed a second look through VAR to eventually give the penalty kick to Rangers. James Tavernier put it away in the top corner for the club captain's fourth goal in the Europa League this season.

Alfredo Morelos added another goal shortly after in the 15th minute and Leon Balogun finished the night off nearly 60 minutes into the match.

Rangers now will travel to Belgrade hoping to hold its 3-0 lead against a Red Star side that will be looking to get on the scoresheet as early as possible if its to have any chance of advancing in the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

FK Crvena zvezda vs. Rangers

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
1:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atalanta

By Tom Sunderland1 minute ago
Soccer Ball
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Barcelona

By Tom Sunderland1 minute ago
Soccer Fans
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch FK Crvena Zvezda vs. Rangers

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
genk soccer stadium
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Braga

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Colorado State men's basketball players David Roddy, left, Isaiah Stevens, Chandler Jacobs, Jalen Lake and Kendle Moore react after the Rams earned a No. 6 seed during an NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Ftc 0312 Csu Selection Show 002
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. Michigan: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Colorado State men's basketball players David Roddy, left, Isaiah Stevens, Chandler Jacobs, Jalen Lake and Kendle Moore react after the Rams earned a No. 6 seed during an NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Ftc 0312 Csu Selection Show 002
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Colorado State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Michigan Minnesota Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA Championships, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Michigan vs Colorado State

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_10206986
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy