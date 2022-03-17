Skip to main content

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Xavi's Barcelona travels to the Turkish capital Istanbul on Thursday in search of a win over Galatasaray to continue their Europa League quest.

A difficult period in Barcelona history is at risk of reaching a new low if the Catalan giants fail to beat Galatasaray and progress past the Europa League’s last 16 on Thursday.

Xavi’s men failed to find the breakthrough they needed in the Camp Nou’s first leg and travel to Istanbul needing a win to reach the quarter-finals, with the scoreline perched at 0-0.

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Today

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Nef Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream Galatasaray vs. Barcelona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They travel to the Turkish capital at a difficult time, too, just as Domènec Torrent has succeeded in bringing a little of Gala’s old luster back to its play.

The Spaniard succeeded club legend Fatih Terim in January with the team sat 12th in the Süper Lig, and although they’ve climbed just one spot since then, the rise in results is undeniable.

Galatasaray endured a run that comprised just one win in 14 games across all competitions between late November and mid-February, tripling that return in their last five games alone.

Xavi has sparked an uptick in form since the turn of the year, too, with Barca unbeaten in 10 (18 when excluding extra time and penalties) and having climbed back to third in La Liga.

Winter arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has played a major role in that revival after netting six times in his first nine appearances, and the Gabon international knows all too well the raucous atmosphere that awaits on Thursday.

While Gala may have been considered a level below Barca for much of this millennium so far, the trip to Istanbul presents a test of character some among the Catalan crew may not have witnessed before.

Their quest for victory is complicated by an extensive injury list that includes Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Balde, while Dani Alves is not registered to compete in the Europa League.

Gala has lost just once in their last seven and will prioritize avoiding defeat first and foremost, with former Barca man Arda Turan set to miss a date against his old employers due to injury.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
17
2022

Galatasaray vs. Barcelona

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
12:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Atalanta

By Tom Sunderland1 minute ago
Soccer Ball
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Barcelona

By Tom Sunderland1 minute ago
Soccer Fans
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch FK Crvena Zvezda vs. Rangers

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
genk soccer stadium
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch AS Monaco vs. Braga

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Colorado State men's basketball players David Roddy, left, Isaiah Stevens, Chandler Jacobs, Jalen Lake and Kendle Moore react after the Rams earned a No. 6 seed during an NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Ftc 0312 Csu Selection Show 002
College Basketball

Colorado State vs. Michigan: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Colorado State men's basketball players David Roddy, left, Isaiah Stevens, Chandler Jacobs, Jalen Lake and Kendle Moore react after the Rams earned a No. 6 seed during an NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday watch party at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins on Sunday, March 13, 2022. Ftc 0312 Csu Selection Show 002
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Colorado State: NCAA Tournament First Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Michigan Minnesota Wrestling
College Wrestling

How to Watch NCAA Championships, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers guard Xavier Johnson (0) shoots the ball while Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) defends in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch the NCAA First Round Michigan vs Colorado State

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
USATSI_10206986
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Steyn City Championship, First Round

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy