Xavi's Barcelona travels to the Turkish capital Istanbul on Thursday in search of a win over Galatasaray to continue their Europa League quest.

A difficult period in Barcelona history is at risk of reaching a new low if the Catalan giants fail to beat Galatasaray and progress past the Europa League’s last 16 on Thursday.

Xavi’s men failed to find the breakthrough they needed in the Camp Nou’s first leg and travel to Istanbul needing a win to reach the quarter-finals, with the scoreline perched at 0-0.

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Today

Game Date: March 17, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Nef Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream Galatasaray vs. Barcelona on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They travel to the Turkish capital at a difficult time, too, just as Domènec Torrent has succeeded in bringing a little of Gala’s old luster back to its play.

The Spaniard succeeded club legend Fatih Terim in January with the team sat 12th in the Süper Lig, and although they’ve climbed just one spot since then, the rise in results is undeniable.

Galatasaray endured a run that comprised just one win in 14 games across all competitions between late November and mid-February, tripling that return in their last five games alone.

Xavi has sparked an uptick in form since the turn of the year, too, with Barca unbeaten in 10 (18 when excluding extra time and penalties) and having climbed back to third in La Liga.

Winter arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has played a major role in that revival after netting six times in his first nine appearances, and the Gabon international knows all too well the raucous atmosphere that awaits on Thursday.

While Gala may have been considered a level below Barca for much of this millennium so far, the trip to Istanbul presents a test of character some among the Catalan crew may not have witnessed before.

Their quest for victory is complicated by an extensive injury list that includes Samuel Umtiti, Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Balde, while Dani Alves is not registered to compete in the Europa League.

Gala has lost just once in their last seven and will prioritize avoiding defeat first and foremost, with former Barca man Arda Turan set to miss a date against his old employers due to injury.

Regional restrictions may apply.