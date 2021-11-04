How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E leader Galatasaray looks to widen that gap on Thursday.

Galatasaray currently leads Group E in the UEFA Europa League with seven points, while Lokomotiv Moscow brings up the rear with just one point and a minus-three goal differential.

Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 5

The first meeting of these clubs in this stage saw Galatasaray win 1-0, with Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu scoring the winning goal in the 82nd minute.

Lokomotiv outshot Galatasaray 13-12 and had possession 56% of the game, but the team didn't have a single on-target shot. Overall, it has scored just one goal through three Europa League contests.

Galatasaray has two wins and a draw in Europa League play: the win over Lokomotiv, as well as a 1-0 win over Lazio back on the first matchday. An own goal from Lazio was the only scoring in that contest.

In domestic play, Galatasaray is currently sixth in the Super Lig with 20 points in 11 matches, while Lokomotiv Moscow is second behind Zenit in the Russian Premier League.

Lokomotiv has struggled on the road, winning just once in its last 11 away matches in European competition.

