Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Group E leader Galatasaray looks to widen that gap on Thursday.
    Author:

    Galatasaray currently leads Group E in the UEFA Europa League with seven points, while Lokomotiv Moscow brings up the rear with just one point and a minus-three goal differential.

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow Today

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 5

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The first meeting of these clubs in this stage saw Galatasaray win 1-0, with Muhammed Kerem Aktürkoğlu scoring the winning goal in the 82nd minute.

    Lokomotiv outshot Galatasaray 13-12 and had possession 56% of the game, but the team didn't have a single on-target shot. Overall, it has scored just one goal through three Europa League contests.

    Galatasaray has two wins and a draw in Europa League play: the win over Lokomotiv, as well as a 1-0 win over Lazio back on the first matchday. An own goal from Lazio was the only scoring in that contest.

    In domestic play, Galatasaray is currently sixth in the Super Lig with 20 points in 11 matches, while Lokomotiv Moscow is second behind Zenit in the Russian Premier League.

    Lokomotiv has struggled on the road, winning just once in its last 11 away matches in European competition. 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    4
    2020

    Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 5
    Time
    1:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Napoli
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Legia Warsaw vs. Napoli

    31 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Brøndby vs. Rangers

    31 seconds ago
    Galatasaray
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

    31 seconds ago
    Lyon
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Lyon vs. Sparta Praha

    31 seconds ago
    Olympiacos
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Olympiacos vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

    31 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch AS Monaco vs. PSV Eindhoven

    31 seconds ago
    Sturm Graz
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Real Sociedad vs. SK Sturm Graz

    31 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Women's College Soccer

    How to Watch Iowa at Rutgers in Women's College Soccer

    31 seconds ago
    West Ham
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Genk vs. West Ham United

    31 seconds ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy