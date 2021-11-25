Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Galatasaray look to extend its lead in Europa League Group E when it takes on Ligue 1 side Marseille.
    First-place Galatasaray (8 points) will face third-place Marseille (4 points) on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League Group E contest.

    How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Marseille Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Galatasaray vs. Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    With at least a draw on Thursday, Galatasaray will be assured of finishing in the top two of the group, guaranteeing it at least a spot in the Europa League knockout round.

    The first meeting of these sides resulted in a 0–0 draw back in September. Marseille took 11 shots and held the ball for 65% of the match, while Galatasaray took six shots, with just one being on target.

    This is just the second meeting all-time between these two sides.

    Marseille is winless in five matches when playing in Turkey, while Galatasaray has been on a strong run in the Europa League, with six wins in its last 10 Europa League group stage matches and three draws to one loss.

    In domestic pay, Marseille is currently fifth in Ligue 1 with 23 points, though the club has played one fewer match than all of the teams ahead of it.

    Galatasaray is in eighth place in the Super Lig, which would be its worst finish since the 2010-11 season when the club also finished eighth.

    How To Watch

    Galatasaray vs. Marseille

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
