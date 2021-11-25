Galatasaray look to extend its lead in Europa League Group E when it takes on Ligue 1 side Marseille.

First-place Galatasaray (8 points) will face third-place Marseille (4 points) on Thursday in a UEFA Europa League Group E contest.

How to Watch Galatasaray vs. Marseille Today:

Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

With at least a draw on Thursday, Galatasaray will be assured of finishing in the top two of the group, guaranteeing it at least a spot in the Europa League knockout round.

The first meeting of these sides resulted in a 0–0 draw back in September. Marseille took 11 shots and held the ball for 65% of the match, while Galatasaray took six shots, with just one being on target.

This is just the second meeting all-time between these two sides.

Marseille is winless in five matches when playing in Turkey, while Galatasaray has been on a strong run in the Europa League, with six wins in its last 10 Europa League group stage matches and three draws to one loss.

In domestic pay, Marseille is currently fifth in Ligue 1 with 23 points, though the club has played one fewer match than all of the teams ahead of it.

Galatasaray is in eighth place in the Super Lig, which would be its worst finish since the 2010-11 season when the club also finished eighth.

