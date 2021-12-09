Genk and Rapid Vienna meet on the final matchday of Europa League, with both looking to move up in the standings.

Third-place Genk (five points) and fourth-place Rapid Vienna (three points) will meet on Thursday in the final match of Europa League Group H.

How to Watch Genk vs. Rapid Vienna Today:

Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 6

Genk can climb as high as second based on Thursday's result, which would put it through to the knockout round playoff. The team could also stay where it is and earn the transfer spot to the Europa Conference League, or it could drop out of advancement completely.

As for Rapid Vienna, the team won't be able to advance to the Europa League knockout phase, but a win over Genk would give the team a spot in the Europa Conference League.

The first meeting of these clubs during this campaign came in September, with Genk coming away with a 1-0 victory. That goal came in the second-half stoppage time off the foot of Paul Onuachu.

Genk took 13 shots with three on target, while Rapid Vienna took 11 shots with four on target. Genk held the ball for 61% of the match.

In domestic play, Genk sits eighth in the Belgian Pro League with 22 points and a plus-two goal differential through 17 matches. Rapid Vienna is currently fifth in the Austrian Bundesliga with 21 points.

