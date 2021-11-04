How to Watch Genk vs. West Ham United

West Ham United is pristine in its maiden European campaign thus far, hoping to make it 12 points from 12 when it visits Genk on Thursday.

David Moyes could well ring the changes for West Ham United’s trip to Genk on Thursday, when the Group H leader will look to extend its perfect start to this season’s Europa League.

The Hammers have been pinpoint en route to taking nine points from a possible nine in the pool thus far, and a second straight win over the Belgian hosts could secure a first-place finish.

How to Watch Genk vs. West Ham Today

Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Game Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Cegeka Arena, Genk, Belgium

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This may be West Ham’s maiden season playing in Europe, but Moyes’s men have shown no signs of inexperience and could be considered one of the early favorites to go on and win the title.

And a home clash against Genk in October produced arguably their best display of the competition thus far as the less likely trio of Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen each scored:

John van den Brom was without Daniel Muñoz for the trip to east London due to suspension, but the Colombia right-back will be back available on Thursday after serving his ban.

Moyes will have his pick of the litter if he does choose to rotate at the Cegeka Arena, where summer arrival Alex Král is the visitors’ sole doubt after recovering from COVID-19.

Midfield anchor Král—a loan signing from Spartak Moscow—made his West Ham debut in a Carabao Cup win over Manchester United but hasn’t appeared for the English club since.

Genk’s 3-0 defeat to West Ham was one segment of a five-loss streak for Van den Brom’s side, but the team has since bounced back with successive wins, scoring six times in each.

While qualifying for the round of 32 may seem like a mere formality for West Ham at this point, the competition to advance remains alive and well for Genk, one of three teams on three points in Group H.

The Hammers are yet to even concede a goal in the Europa League while netting seven of their own, with anything but defeat all but seeing the English side through to the next phase.

Regional restrictions may apply.