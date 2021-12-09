How to Watch Lazio vs. Galatasaray

Undefeated Galatasaray need only a point to win their Europa League group—but final opponents Lazio can leapfrog them to first with a win in Rome.

Lazio are looking to make it three wins over Galatasaray in as many meetings at the Stadio Olimpico when they host the Group E leaders in a Europa League shootout on Thursday.

The Eagles trail Gala by three points ahead of the final round of group fixtures, but a home win for the Romans by two goals or more would be enough to finish in first place.

Fatih Terim’s side are struggling in seventh domestically, but they’re one of only six teams still unbeaten in the Europa League and need only a draw to wrap up top spot in their pool.

Lazio are four points clear in second and guaranteed to progress, but a climb to first would ease them directly into the last 16, while the runner-up must advance via the knockout-stage play-offs.

Maurizio Sarri’s men have lost just once at home this season—a 2-0 defeat to Juventus last month—but they’re now without a win in two outings at the Olimpico.

Udinese hit four past the capital club in their most recent home game, as many goals as Lazio had conceded in their previous seven fixtures in front of their own fans:

Galatasaray have won four of their 13 road matches across all competitions so far this season (including European qualifiers), but they’ve also only lost three times in that span.

Avoiding defeat in Italy will be enough to guarantee a priority place in the Round of 16, with neither Marseille in third nor last-place Lokomotiv Moscow able to finish among the top two.

Star Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was sent off in Sunday’s 3-1 win at Sampdoria, but he’ll be at Sarri’s disposal for the midweek clash.

The same can’t be said for striker Ciro Immobile, however, who came off injured at half-time in Genoa and may not be fit in time to face Gala.

Arda Turan, Omar Elabdellaoui and Sacha Boey will miss the trip to Rome due to injuries, meanwhile, as the visitors seek to end the group stage unbeaten and snag a solitary point.