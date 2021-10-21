Two continental powers go to war in the Europa League when Marseille visit Lazio in Rome hoping to propel itself up the group ranks

Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio project finally looks as though it’s starting to take shape, as the Eagles get set to host Group E rivals Marseille in its third outing of the Europa League campaign.

Just a point separates the pair ahead of Thursday’s run-in at the Stadio Olimpico, and Lazio enters the fixture on the back of a confidence-boosting 3-1 win over Inter Milan.

How to Watch Lazio vs. Marseille

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Game Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

TV: Galavisión

Ciro Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Sergej Milinković-Savić each got on the score sheet, as Lazio became the first Italian team to down Simone Inzaghi’s high flyers on Saturday:

Sarri’s side remain undefeated in five outings at the Stadio Olimpico this season and is hunting a fourth consecutive home win when it hosts French opposition in midweek.

Marseille sits just below its hosts despite the fact the team remains unbeaten in two group games while Lazio is not, having drawn against both Lokomotiv Moscow (1-1) and leaders Galatasaray (0-0).

Marseille chief Jorge Sampaoli has been a success in the post and has the club challenging across multiple campaigns, with Les Olympiens currently sitting third in Ligue 1.

His squad has undergone a significant remodel over the past year or so, and one particularly impressive performer in southern France has been on-loan Arsenal center-back William Saliba:

No team has managed to prevent Lazio’s attack from scoring in Rome so far this season. Marseille has failed to find the back of the net in its last three road fixtures.

The Eagles lost 1-0 in Istanbul by virtue of a Thomas Strakosha own goal on Matchday 1, though a 2-0 victory over Lokomotiv injected some much-needed life into the team's qualifying hopes.

Neither squad has been hampered by injuries ahead of Thursday’s clash, although attacking midfielder Amine Harit has been listed as a doubt for Sampaoli’s side.

There are only three points between top and bottom in an extremely close Group E lineup, and victory at the Stadio Olimpico would give either of these teams a key edge midway through the group stage.

