The Europa League roundabout keeps spinning on Thursday when Lazio hope to overturn a one-goal deficit at home to Porto.

Porto preserved their unbeaten record against Lazio when the teams met in their Europa League playoff first leg last week and will reach the last 16 provided it survives Thursday’s second salvo.

Toni Martinez scored either side of half-time to cancel out Mattia Zaccagni’s opener in Portugal, though the Primeira Liga leaders have their work cut out for them at the Stadio Olimpico.

How to Watch Lazio vs. Porto Today

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream: You can stream Lazio vs. Porto on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That’s largely thanks to the fact no Serie A team has lost fewer games at home so far this season, with title record-holders Juventus the only team to clip the Eagles’ wings in their own coop to date.

Sergio Conceição’s side doesn’t need the win in Rome in order to advance, though a Porto team that’s triumphed in 13 of its last 14 outings won’t want to settle for anything less:

It bodes well for Thursday’s visitors that Conceição holds an admirable record against Serie A sides, having lost just twice in a combined seven meetings with Juve, AC Milan, AS Roma and Lazio.

The Porto chief can clinch his own piece of history should the Dragons do the double over Lazio, however, having never clinched more than one win against any Italian club as a manager thus far.

The Primeira Liga pace-setters have down the Eagles each time they’ve met on home soil, though their only previous trip to face Lazio ended in a 0-0 stalemate back in 2003.

A repeat of that result would do just fine for Conceição & Co. on this occasion, with Porto targeting an eighth straightaway win across all competitions.

Lazio have lost just one league game at the Stadio Olimpico so far this season and have gone more than 270 minutes without conceding in front of their own fans.

Maurizio Sarri’s defense came undone in the first leg, though it’s goals Lazio need if they’re to stand a chance of reaching the Europa League’s last 16.

Regional restrictions may apply.