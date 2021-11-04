Skip to main content
    How to Watch Legia Warsaw vs. Napoli: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The top two teams in Group C meet in a Europa League contest.
    Group C of the UEFA Europa League has been one of the closest groups so far, with first and last place separated by just three points. 

    Legia Warsaw (six points) is the leader, while the team's opponent on Thursday, Napoli, is in second place with four points.

    How to Watch Legia Warsaw vs. Napoli Today

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This will be the second meeting of these clubs, with Napoli winning the first meeting 3-0. 

    The game was scoreless until the 76th minute, when Lorenzo Insigne scored. That was quickly followed by a Victor Osimhen goal, with Matteo Politano putting in the final goal in stoppage time for the final margin.

    Napoli took 29 shots, while Legia Warsaw took just nine. None of Warsaw's shots were on target, and Napoli controlled the game, holding the ball for 71% of the contest.

    Warsaw didn't look like the team that had beaten Spartak Moscow and Leicester City in the first two matches of group play.

    In domestic play, Legia Warsaw is struggling, sitting 16th in the Ekstraklasa so far. That puts the team in danger of being relegated.

    Napoli currently leads Serie A. Despite being behind right now in the group stage of Europa League, Napoli should be considered the favorite in Group C.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

