The top two teams in Group C meet in a Europa League contest.

Group C of the UEFA Europa League has been one of the closest groups so far, with first and last place separated by just three points.

Legia Warsaw (six points) is the leader, while the team's opponent on Thursday, Napoli, is in second place with four points.

How to Watch Legia Warsaw vs. Napoli Today

Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

This will be the second meeting of these clubs, with Napoli winning the first meeting 3-0.

The game was scoreless until the 76th minute, when Lorenzo Insigne scored. That was quickly followed by a Victor Osimhen goal, with Matteo Politano putting in the final goal in stoppage time for the final margin.

Napoli took 29 shots, while Legia Warsaw took just nine. None of Warsaw's shots were on target, and Napoli controlled the game, holding the ball for 71% of the contest.

Warsaw didn't look like the team that had beaten Spartak Moscow and Leicester City in the first two matches of group play.

In domestic play, Legia Warsaw is struggling, sitting 16th in the Ekstraklasa so far. That puts the team in danger of being relegated.

Napoli currently leads Serie A. Despite being behind right now in the group stage of Europa League, Napoli should be considered the favorite in Group C.

