A tight battle in Group C of the Europa League concludes on Thursday.

Just two points separate the top and bottom of UEFA Europa League Group C heading into the final matchday, which will feature Legia Warsaw taking on Spartak Moscow.

How to Watch Legia Warsaw vs. Spartak Moscow Today:

Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 5

As of now, Spartak Moscow is second in the group, which would qualify it for the knockout round playoff. Legia Warsaw is in fourth place and would be eliminated based on the current standings, but can still advance to the Europa League knockout playoff depending on what happens on Thursday.

The first meeting of these teams in September resulted in a 1-0 win for Legia Warsaw, with Lirim Kastrati scoring the lone goal of the match in stoppage time.

That win came in spite of the fact that Spartak Moscow took 23 shots to Legia Warsaw taking just seven. But just three of those 23 were on target.

Spartak Moscow defeated Napoli 2-1 in its most recent Europa League match, while Legia Warsaw lost 3-1 to Leicester City.

