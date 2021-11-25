Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Legia Warsaw: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A tight battle in Europa League Group C continues on Thursday when Leicester City and Legia Warsaw meet.
    After Spartak Moscow defeated Napoli on Wednesday, UEFA Europa League Group C is tighter than ever. Those two teams sit first and second in the standing with seven points each, while Legia Warsaw is in third with six points and Leicester City is in fourth with five points. The latter two teams play Thursday, with a win by either side propelling that team into the group lead.

    How to Watch Leicester City vs. Legia Warsaw Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

    Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

    TV: Galavision

    Live Stream Leicester City vs. Legia Warsaw on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The first meeting of these clubs in the group stage resulted in a 1–0 victory for Legia Warsaw, with Mahir Emreli scoring the lone goal of the match in the 31st minute. Leicester led in shots (18–10), shots on target (4–3) and possession (65%–35%) but none of that ultimately ended up mattering.

    That was the first time these teams had ever faced each other.

    This will be the first time Legia Warsaw has played an away match in England since 1995. The team has never lost in England, but it's worth noting it's only played two matches there.

    In domestic play, Leicester City sits 12th in the Premier League with 15 points, putting it five points behind fifth-place Arsenal. The fifth-place team qualifies for next year's Europa League, while the top four qualify for Champions League.

    Legia Warsaw is struggling immensely in its domestic league, sitting 17th in Ekstraklasa, which would qualify it for relegation. The team won the league in each of the past two seasons.

    How To Watch

    November
    25
    2021

    Leicester City vs. Legia Warsaw

    TV CHANNEL: Galavision
    Time
    2:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
