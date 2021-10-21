Braga looks to put some space between it and the bottom of Group F.

UEFA Europa League group play continues on Thursday, as Braga—second in Group F with three points—takes on Ludogorets, third in the group with just one point.

How to Watch Ludogorets vs. Braga

Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

Game Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

For Braga, this is an attempt to keep up with Crvena Zvezda, the group leader at six points.

Braga is coming off of a 3-1 win over Midtjylland that saw Galeno score a pair of goals, plus Ricardo Horta knock one in as well.

In the Primeira Liga, Braga sits in sixth place through eight games.

Ludogorets is still searching for its first win of group play. The team has a loss and a draw, as it opened the Europa League with a 1-1 tie against Midtjylland. Kiril Despodov found the back of the net in the 32nd minute for the team's only goal of the group stage.

Ludogorets currently leads the First League, with eight wins in nine matches so far. Despite playing two less games than many First League opponents, Ludogorets has positioned itself at the top, with a plus-21 goal differential.

In 2017-18 Europa League group play, these teams met twice. Ludogorets had a 2-0 win on the road, with the other contest ending in a 1-1 draw.

