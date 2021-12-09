Midtjylland looks to move up in the Group F standings.

The final matchday of Europa League is here and Midtjylland is set to face Ludogorets on Thursday to close Group F play. Midtjylland currently sitting third in the standings.

How to Watch Ludogorets vs. Midtjylland Today:

Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 5

Midtjylland could move as high as first in the group standings depending on how this game and the other Group F match goes. Right now, the team is in the position to transfer to the Europa Conference League, but a win coupled with a draw between Braga and Crvena zvezda would push the team all the way into the direct advancement spot to the knockout phase.

Ludogorets is eliminated from advancing.

The first meeting between these teams during this Europa League campaign ended in a 1-1 draw, with Midtjylland scoring in the third minute off a Gustav Isaksen goal, before Ludogorets tied it up in the 32nd minute when Kiril Despodov scored a goal on one of the team's three shots. Midtjylland took 17 shots in the match.

In domestic play, Midtjylland currently leads the Danish Superliga with 35 points, two more than second-place Copenhagen. Ludogorets currently leads the First League with 42 points and has 14 wins in 16 matches. It leads CSKA Sofia by nine points.

