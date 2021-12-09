Skip to main content
    •
    December 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Ludogorets vs. Midtjylland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Midtjylland looks to move up in the Group F standings.
    Author:

    The final matchday of Europa League is here and Midtjylland is set to face Ludogorets on Thursday to close Group F play. Midtjylland currently sitting third in the standings.

    How to Watch Ludogorets vs. Midtjylland Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

    Match Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 5

    Live Stream Ludogorets vs. Midtjylland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Midtjylland could move as high as first in the group standings depending on how this game and the other Group F match goes. Right now, the team is in the position to transfer to the Europa Conference League, but a win coupled with a draw between Braga and Crvena zvezda would push the team all the way into the direct advancement spot to the knockout phase.

    Ludogorets is eliminated from advancing.

    The first meeting between these teams during this Europa League campaign ended in a 1-1 draw, with Midtjylland scoring in the third minute off a Gustav Isaksen goal, before Ludogorets tied it up in the 32nd minute when Kiril Despodov scored a goal on one of the team's three shots. Midtjylland took 17 shots in the match.

    In domestic play, Midtjylland currently leads the Danish Superliga with 35 points, two more than second-place Copenhagen. Ludogorets currently leads the First League with 42 points and has 14 wins in 16 matches. It leads CSKA Sofia by nine points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    9
    2021

    Ludogorets vs. Midtjylland

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 5
    Time
    2:45
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    genk soccer stadium
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Genk vs. Rapid Vienna

    29 seconds ago
    HS Football Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Ludogorets vs. Midtjylland

    29 seconds ago
    Fans
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Braga vs. Crvena zvezda

    29 seconds ago
    Marseille
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Marseille vs. Lokomotiv Moscow

    29 seconds ago
    west ham united
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch West Ham United vs. Dinamo Zagreb

    29 seconds ago
    Bayer Leverkusen
    UEFA Europa League

    How to Watch Ferencvaros vs. Bayer Leverkusen

    29 seconds ago
    Nov 15, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Bostyn Holt (3) drives against Bethune-Cookman Wildcats center Dylan Robertson (22) in the second half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; California Golden Bears forward Kuany Kuany (13) shoot the ball on Seton Hall Pirates forward Tyrese Samuel (4) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Seton Hall vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/9/2021

    1 hour ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Florida at Louisville

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy