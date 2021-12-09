Lyon and Rangers meet to close Group A play in the Europa League on Thursday.

Lyon and Rangers are set to meet on Thursday, with both teams already locked into their final spot in the Europa League Group A standings.

How to Watch Lyon vs. Rangers Today:

Match Date: Dec. 9, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Lyon is locked into first place in the group, with wins in all five of the team's matches so far. It will advance directly to the Europa League knockout round.

As for Rangers, the team has clinched second-place and will advance to the Europa League knockout playoffs.

Lyon won the first meeting of these teams 2-0, with Karl Toko Ekambi scoring a goal in the 23rd minute. An own goal from Rangers' James Tavernier led to the final margin.

Rangers took 11 shots in the match, with two on target. Lyon took eight, with three being on target. Lyon held possession for 53% of the match.

Rangers are coming off of a 2-0 win over Sparta Prague in its most recent Europa League match, while Lyon defeated Brondby 3-1.

In domestic play, Lyon is currently in 12th place in the French Ligue 1, while Rangers is the current leader of the Scottish Premiership with 39 points and 12 wins through 16 matches.

