    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Lyon vs. Sparta Praha: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Lyon looks to stay unbeaten in Europa League group play.
    Author:

    Heading into Thursday's meeting, Lyon is the leader of Europa League Group A, with three wins in three matches and a plus-six goal differential. Its opponent, Sparta Prague, is second in the group with four points.

    How to Watch Lyon vs. Sparta Praha Today

    Game Date: Nov. 4, 2021

    Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 4

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Lyon won the first meeting of these teams, but it was a close one with a final score of 4-3.

    Sparta Prague went up two goals early, with Lukáš Haraslín finding the back of the net twice in the first 19 minutes. But Lyon roared back, scoring the next four goals, two of which came from the foot of Karl Toko Ekambi. Prague got it closer with a stoppage-time goal but couldn't find a way to equalize things.

    That game was the only time in this stage that Lyon has allowed any goals.

    Sparta Prague has one win in this stage, defeating Rangers.

    In domestic play, Prague is currently fourth in the Czech First League, just three points back of first. Lyon is currently in sixth place in the Ligue 1 table with 19 points.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

