Skip to main content

How to Watch Lyon vs. West Ham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Following a 1-1 draw in London, Lyon hosts West Ham in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday.

Second-half strikes from Jarrod Bowen and Tanguy Ndombele for West Ham and Lyon left the quarterfinal tie between the two clubs wide open for anything to happen in the second leg at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday. West Ham will be without left-back Aaron Cresswell after the English defender received a red card in the first leg.

How to Watch Lyon vs. West Ham Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavisión

Live Stream Lyon vs. West Ham on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lyon and West Ham met for the first time in Europe last week. It was the sixth time that Lyon has drawn away from France in the first leg of a European knockout tie, advancing in three of the previous five instances, most recently against Chornomorets Odesa in the UEFA Europa League tournament in 2013-14.

Along with Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon is one of just two teams yet to lose in the Europa League this season, having come through the group stages, currently holding a 6-3-0 record.

West Ham, meanwhile, has lost each of its last three knockout stage away games in major European competition, failing to score in all three matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
14
2022

Lyon vs. West Ham

TV CHANNEL: Galavisión
Time
2:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
UEFA Europa League

Lyon vs. West Ham Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina2 minutes ago
shohei-ohtani
SI Guide

Shohei Ohtani Pitches and Hits Today

By Kevin Sweeney12 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) scores a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) scores a run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 minutes ago
Apr 10, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) after the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Mariners vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso42 minutes ago
Apr 13, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 13, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus (17) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 4/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Apr 12, 2022; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Jed Lowrie (8) is congratulated by center fielder Seth Brown (15) after hitting a three run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Athletics vs. Rays Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
AUBURN GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

NCAA Gymnastics Championships Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy