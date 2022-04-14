Lyon vs. West Ham Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Following a 1-1 draw in London, Lyon hosts West Ham in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on Thursday.

Second-half strikes from Jarrod Bowen and Tanguy Ndombele for West Ham and Lyon left the quarterfinal tie between the two clubs wide open for anything to happen in the second leg at Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday. West Ham will be without left-back Aaron Cresswell after the English defender received a red card in the first leg.

How to Watch Lyon vs. West Ham Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 2:50 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavisión

Live Stream Lyon vs. West Ham on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lyon and West Ham met for the first time in Europe last week. It was the sixth time that Lyon has drawn away from France in the first leg of a European knockout tie, advancing in three of the previous five instances, most recently against Chornomorets Odesa in the UEFA Europa League tournament in 2013-14.

Along with Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon is one of just two teams yet to lose in the Europa League this season, having come through the group stages, currently holding a 6-3-0 record.

West Ham, meanwhile, has lost each of its last three knockout stage away games in major European competition, failing to score in all three matches.

Regional restrictions may apply.