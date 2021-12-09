Neither Marseille nor Lokomotiv have got a win on the board as they sign off their Europa League campaign at the Stade Velodrome.

The Europa League race is over for both Marseille and Lokomotiv Moscow, but the fight for third will determine which of the two clubs at least keeps European soccer in their calendar.

Marseille sit third in Group E and will drop into the Europa Conference League as things stand, but Lokomotiv sit just two points behind and will take their spot if they can win at the Stade Velodrome.

How to Watch Marseille vs. Lokomotiv Moscow Today

This will be Lokomotiv’s maiden visit to Marseille, having struck in the 89th minute to draw 1-1 with Les Olympiens when the French outfit travelled to Russia in September.

Just a draw will do for Marseille considering they can’t finish any higher than third in Group E, taking on a Lokomotiv team that’s failed to win any of their last six games.

Marseille started well this season but have now won only five of their last 15 games, losing a lot of the fire that made Jorge Sampaoli’s side seem such a threat just a few months ago:

Neither of these teams has managed to win in Europe so far this season, but Thursday would make for a fine place to start as their continental future hangs in the balance.

‘Loko’ have lost their last four games in a row and are almost six weeks removed from their most recent victory, which is a poor omen for any team heading into a must-win scenario.

It doesn’t help that manager Markus Gisdol is dealing with an injury crisis and has at least five definite absences, while Dmitri Barinov is suspended and four more players are in doubt.

Sampaoli’s only concern is Senegalese forward Bamba Dieng, although the Argentinian may nonetheless look to shake up his selection for the final Europa League outing of the season.