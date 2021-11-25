Braga looks to extend its league in Europa League Group F when it meets Midtjylland on Wednesday.

Group F play in the UEFA Europa League continues on Thursday, with first-place Braga (nine points) taking on third-place Midtjylland (five points).

How to Watch Midtjylland vs. Braga Today:

Match Date: Nov. 25, 2021

Match Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

A win or draw by Braga would ensure the club at least makes it to the knockout round, while Midtjylland is two points back of Crvena zvezda for second in the group.

The first meeting of these sides resulted in a 3-1 win for Braga. While Midtjylland got on the board first with an Evander penalty kick in the 19th minute, Braga scored three unanswered goals from there, with two coming from Galeno and one from Richardo Horta.

Braga toom 17 shots, with seven on target. Midtjylland took seven shots, with three on target.

Midtjylland has never won a match against a Portuguese team, with four losses and one draw. Braga has only played on the road in Denmark once before in a 2019 win over Brondby IF.

In domestic play, Midtjylland is currently the leader in the Danish Superliga, with 11 wins in 16 matches. The team is up by four points over Copenhagen. Braga is fifth in Primeira Liga with 19 points. It's 10 points behind leader Porto.

